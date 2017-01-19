Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paul McCartney Reportedly Suing Over Beatles Songs
01-19-2017
.
Beatles

(Radio.com) Paul McCartney is reportedly suing publisher Sony ATV over ownership of The Beatles' catalog, according to a new report from the celebrity gossip site TMZ.

Sony ATV agreed to buy out the remaining 50% interest in the catalog from Michael Jackson's estate in spring of last year for $750 millions dollars. However, based on U.S. Copyright Act of 1976 writers have the ability to reclaim the publisher's cut of their songs after 56 years (if the song was written before 1978) and 35 years (for songs written in or after 1978).

The first pieces of McCartney's Beatles catalog will turn 56 in 2018.According to the new report, McCartney expects his rights returned to him by that time, and is taking legal action to ensure that is the case after receiving the "run around" from Sony. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Beatles Music, DVDs, Books and more

Beatles T-shirts and Posters

More Beatles News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Paul McCartney Reportedly Suing Over Beatles Songs

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With The Killers

Queen Beat The Beatles For Top Selling Album In The UK 2016 In Review

Beatles Producer George Martin Dead At 90 2016 In Review

Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles At Surprise Benefit Show

Beatles Top Most Valuable Vinyl List

The Day The Beatles Stood Up To George Martin

Angry John Lennon Letter To Paul McCartney Being Auctioned

Paul McCartney Almost Gave Up Music In Beatles Early Days Over Fear

John Lennon MBE Return Letter Estimated To Be Worth Over $70K


More Stories for Beatles

Beatles Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Bob Seger Giving Away Glenn Frey Tribute Song- Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money- U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour- Black Sabbath- more

Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- Grim Reaper Frontman Has Part Of His Leg Amputated- Radiohead Announce U.S. Tour Dates- A Perfect Circle New Music?- more

Guns N' Roses Mom Releasing 'Tell All' Book- Skid Row Making New Album, Confirm New Singer- Metallica Release Videos For Live Debut Of Two New Songs- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With New Singles- Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys- Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album- more

Mike Tyson Releases Soulja Boy Diss Track- Lil Wayne 'Tha Carter V' Track Clip Goes Online- Jamiroquai Announce First Headline Shows In Six Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more

Brad Pitt Introduces Surprise Sting and Chris Cornell Jam- Property Brothers and Eric Paslay Release Music Video- The Chainsmokers Taking Their Moms To Grammy Awards- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Bob Seger Giving Away Glenn Frey Tribute Song

Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money

U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour

Video From Black Sabbath's Final German Concert Goes Online

Metallica Rock Classic Song With Lang Lang

We Are The Ocean Breaking Up Following Farewell Tour

Paul McCartney Reportedly Suing Over Beatles Songs

Melvins, At The Drive-In Offshoot Crystal Fairy Album and Live Dates

Brian May Announces Queen In 3-D Photo Book

Allman Brothers In The Studio For Eat A Peach Anniversary

Bastille Add Dates To North American Tour

Spoon Announce New Album 'Hot Thoughts,' Stream First Song

Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop To Rock Stephen Colbert

The Killers Going 'Heavier' On New Album

Vader Announce Strike Of The Empire U.S. Tour

T2 Trainspotting Soundtrack Details Revealed

Soundgarden Stream Rarity From Ultramega OK Deluxe Reissue

Tankard Recording New Album 'One Foot In The Grave'

Khemmis Announce U.S. Dates With Oathbreaker

Moloch's Verwustung Getting Vinyl Reissue

Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup

Grim Reaper Frontman Has Part Of His Leg Amputated

Radiohead Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates

A Perfect Circle May Reveal New Music This Year

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With New Singles

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys

Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album

Louis Tomlinson Recorded With Steve Aoki Amid Personal Tragedy

Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Rihanna For TV Insult

Tupac Biopic Being Released On His Birthday

Skrillex Recruits Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper For New Video

Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Third Annual Camp Mars

The xx Perform New Songs On Jimmy Fallon

Country Hall Of Famer Bobby Bare Inks Deal For 1st Album In Five Years

Chris Lane To Perform On The Bachelor

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show Song Details Revealed

Third Eye Blind Announce 'Summer Gods' Tour

Vivica A. Fox Directs Thomas Hobbs 'We On' Video

Lido and Santell Release Passion Project II

Milky Chance Announce Album and Tour

Mike Tyson Releases Soulja Boy Diss Track 'If You Show Up'

Lil Wayne 'Tha Carter V' Track Clip Goes Online

Jamiroquai Announce First Headline Shows In Six Years

7-Year-Old Nails Taylor Swift Impersonation

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Imagine Dragons Lead Lollapalooza Paris

Idina Menzel Announces North American Tour

Dan + Shay Release 'How Not To' Video

Eric Church Played 37 Songs During Tour Kick Off

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.