Spoon Announce New Album 'Hot Thoughts,' Stream First Song

The new album follows their 2014 album "They Want My Soul" and the band co-produced the new effort with Dave Fridmann. The title song can be streamed here.

They group has also announced that they will be celebrating the album's release by launching a three-night SXSW residency that will include shows on March 14th, 15th and 16th.

Tracklisting:

1. Hot Thoughts

2. WhisperI'lllistentohearit

3. Do I Have To Talk You Into It

4. First Caress

5. Pink Up

6. Can I Sit Next To You

7. I Ain't The One

8. Tear It Down

9. Shotgun

10. Us

South By Southwest Residency at The Main a/k/a Eno's:

Tuesday, March 14

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16