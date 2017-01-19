T2 Trainspotting Soundtrack Details Revealed

T2 Trainspotting will play in U.S. theaters starting in March. Iggy Pop's "Lust for Life" appeared in the first scene of Trainspotting and played behind the 1996 movie's popular "Choose Life."

Other tracks featured on the T2 Trainspotting soundtrack include Queen's "Radio Ga Ga," the Clash's "(White Man) in Hammersmith Palais," Young Fathers' "Rain or Shine" and "Get Up," Blondie's "Dreaming" and Wolf Alice's "Silk." See the tracklisting here.