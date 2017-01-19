Tankard Recording New Album 'One Foot In The Grave'

The new effort will be entitled 'One Foot In The Grave' and follows their 2014 album "R.I.B.". They hit the Gernhart Studios in Troisdorf with producer Martin Buchwalter (Destruction, Accuser, Perzonal War, Suidakra, etc.) earlier this month.

Frontman Gerre had this progress report, "At the moment I have 7 songs ready! It's a great pleasure to work with Martin for the very first time! He really kicks my ass, so I have a lot of work to do! I really look forward to having a great result to celebrate our 35th birthday with, in a reasonable way! Senile with style!"