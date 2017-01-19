Third Eye Blind Announce 'Summer Gods' Tour

"Twenty years in April since we put out our first album," frontman Stephan Jenkins said, when discussing the anniversary with Radio.com yesterday (January 17).

"It's a record that stayed alive with these generations of people, who find it online and share it with each other. They have this original, authentic and immediate experience with the album. It's not a twenty-year old album to them, it feels like it's a current album somehow. That's phenomenal to me. I haven't seen that with other kinds of records, maybe it exists, but I haven't seen it." Read more and see the dates here.