Vivica A. Fox Directs Thomas Hobbs 'We On' Video

"When I heard Thomas Hobbs' 'We On' single I knew I had to make this song my Directorial Debut! With its sexy hawt catchy sound with lyrics that fit a video storyline that is so current about today's dating situations. I believe Hobbs' audience will enjoy our video collaboration and be rocking out to this hit in da club and in their whip!" said Fox.

"Working with Vivica and DNA on 'We On' was an incredible experience throughout the entire production of the song and the music video. We had a vision, went with the wave, and it worked like magic," said Hobbs. Watch it here.