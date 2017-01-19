|
We Are The Ocean Breaking Up Following Farewell Tour
.
We Are The Ocean broke the sad news to fans via a social media post that they have decided to break up after a decade together and they will soon be launching a farewell tour. The band has so far announced three UK headline shows as part of their finale trek: March 22nd in Glasgow at the Cat House, the 23rd in Manchester at Sound Control and the 24th in London at the Tufnell Park Dome. They posted the following statement about their decision to disband: "To our fans, our friends, our family. This is by far the hardest decision we have had to make, but We Are The Ocean is coming to the end. This is a message to say thank you for exceeding all our expectations, and clarifying that music is one of the most powerful and incredible things in this world. It's taken us to places we had only dreamed of and given us the opportunity to meet some incredibly inspiring and hard-working people along the way. "Starting out as local friends whose only realistic aspiration was to play the Walthamstow Standard, things picked up... and little did we know the journey we would embark on; performing hundreds of shows, travelling thousands of miles, standing before tens of thousands of beautiful faces. Seeing people who turned up early for shows, those who were buying our music, wearing t-shirts, even getting tattoos! This is something we will all remember and hold dear for the rest of our lives. For the past ten years, we have lived a glorious fantasy. But like all fantasies, it ran the risk of being infected by reality. "And the reality is, a life in music requires sacrifice, and more so every year. As opportunities deteriorate and competition rises, there are more and more sacrifices artists have to make in pursuit of a dream. And much as these sacrifices were ones we were more than willing to make, after time they began to distort the heart and soul of the music we were creating. As painful a decision as it was to make, we feel it is more important preserve the happiness it brought us from the beginning, than taint it with an unforgiving and unpredictable future. Our hearts still stay firmly in the music we've written over the years, but it's time for another journey to begin. "As those who have seen us live will know, we never turn down the opportunity for an encore. So in true We Are The Ocean fashion we will be playing a handful of shows over the coming months, as one last chance to celebrate the past, the present and the future. If you wanna hear songs from Cutting Our Teeth, Go Now And Live, Maybe Today, Maybe Tomorrow, Ark and the Self-Titled EP (yep, your favourite MySpace profile songs) then join us for what will be an unforgettable evening. "It is with sadness we write this but honestly, we're excited for the future and there's still so much we have left to give. These shows will be for you who made it all possible, the fans. From the bottom of our hearts, we love you, thank you and stay posted for more announcements."
The band has so far announced three UK headline shows as part of their finale trek: March 22nd in Glasgow at the Cat House, the 23rd in Manchester at Sound Control and the 24th in London at the Tufnell Park Dome.
They posted the following statement about their decision to disband: "To our fans, our friends, our family. This is by far the hardest decision we have had to make, but We Are The Ocean is coming to the end. This is a message to say thank you for exceeding all our expectations, and clarifying that music is one of the most powerful and incredible things in this world. It's taken us to places we had only dreamed of and given us the opportunity to meet some incredibly inspiring and hard-working people along the way.
"Starting out as local friends whose only realistic aspiration was to play the Walthamstow Standard, things picked up... and little did we know the journey we would embark on; performing hundreds of shows, travelling thousands of miles, standing before tens of thousands of beautiful faces. Seeing people who turned up early for shows, those who were buying our music, wearing t-shirts, even getting tattoos! This is something we will all remember and hold dear for the rest of our lives. For the past ten years, we have lived a glorious fantasy. But like all fantasies, it ran the risk of being infected by reality.
"And the reality is, a life in music requires sacrifice, and more so every year. As opportunities deteriorate and competition rises, there are more and more sacrifices artists have to make in pursuit of a dream. And much as these sacrifices were ones we were more than willing to make, after time they began to distort the heart and soul of the music we were creating. As painful a decision as it was to make, we feel it is more important preserve the happiness it brought us from the beginning, than taint it with an unforgiving and unpredictable future. Our hearts still stay firmly in the music we've written over the years, but it's time for another journey to begin.
"As those who have seen us live will know, we never turn down the opportunity for an encore. So in true We Are The Ocean fashion we will be playing a handful of shows over the coming months, as one last chance to celebrate the past, the present and the future. If you wanna hear songs from Cutting Our Teeth, Go Now And Live, Maybe Today, Maybe Tomorrow, Ark and the Self-Titled EP (yep, your favourite MySpace profile songs) then join us for what will be an unforgettable evening.
"It is with sadness we write this but honestly, we're excited for the future and there's still so much we have left to give. These shows will be for you who made it all possible, the fans. From the bottom of our hearts, we love you, thank you and stay posted for more announcements."
• Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money
• U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour
• Video From Black Sabbath's Final German Concert Goes Online
• Metallica Rock Classic Song With Lang Lang
• We Are The Ocean Breaking Up Following Farewell Tour
• Paul McCartney Reportedly Suing Over Beatles Songs
• Melvins, At The Drive-In Offshoot Crystal Fairy Album and Live Dates
• Brian May Announces Queen In 3-D Photo Book
• Allman Brothers In The Studio For Eat A Peach Anniversary
• Bastille Add Dates To North American Tour
• Spoon Announce New Album 'Hot Thoughts,' Stream First Song
• Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop To Rock Stephen Colbert
• The Killers Going 'Heavier' On New Album
• Vader Announce Strike Of The Empire U.S. Tour
• T2 Trainspotting Soundtrack Details Revealed
• Soundgarden Stream Rarity From Ultramega OK Deluxe Reissue
• Tankard Recording New Album 'One Foot In The Grave'
• Khemmis Announce U.S. Dates With Oathbreaker
• Moloch's Verwustung Getting Vinyl Reissue
• Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup
• Grim Reaper Frontman Has Part Of His Leg Amputated
• Radiohead Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates
• A Perfect Circle May Reveal New Music This Year
• Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys
• Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album
• Louis Tomlinson Recorded With Steve Aoki Amid Personal Tragedy
• Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Rihanna For TV Insult
• Tupac Biopic Being Released On His Birthday
• Skrillex Recruits Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper For New Video
• Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Third Annual Camp Mars
• The xx Perform New Songs On Jimmy Fallon
• Country Hall Of Famer Bobby Bare Inks Deal For 1st Album In Five Years
• Chris Lane To Perform On The Bachelor
• Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show Song Details Revealed
• Third Eye Blind Announce 'Summer Gods' Tour
• Vivica A. Fox Directs Thomas Hobbs 'We On' Video
• Lido and Santell Release Passion Project II
• Milky Chance Announce Album and Tour
• Mike Tyson Releases Soulja Boy Diss Track 'If You Show Up'
• Lil Wayne 'Tha Carter V' Track Clip Goes Online
• Jamiroquai Announce First Headline Shows In Six Years
• 7-Year-Old Nails Taylor Swift Impersonation
• Red Hot Chili Peppers and Imagine Dragons Lead Lollapalooza Paris
• Idina Menzel Announces North American Tour
• Dan + Shay Release 'How Not To' Video
• Eric Church Played 37 Songs During Tour Kick Off
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.