We Are The Ocean Breaking Up Following Farewell Tour
01-19-2017
We Are The Ocean broke the sad news to fans via a social media post that they have decided to break up after a decade together and they will soon be launching a farewell tour.

The band has so far announced three UK headline shows as part of their finale trek: March 22nd in Glasgow at the Cat House, the 23rd in Manchester at Sound Control and the 24th in London at the Tufnell Park Dome.

They posted the following statement about their decision to disband: "To our fans, our friends, our family. This is by far the hardest decision we have had to make, but We Are The Ocean is coming to the end. This is a message to say thank you for exceeding all our expectations, and clarifying that music is one of the most powerful and incredible things in this world. It's taken us to places we had only dreamed of and given us the opportunity to meet some incredibly inspiring and hard-working people along the way.

"Starting out as local friends whose only realistic aspiration was to play the Walthamstow Standard, things picked up... and little did we know the journey we would embark on; performing hundreds of shows, travelling thousands of miles, standing before tens of thousands of beautiful faces. Seeing people who turned up early for shows, those who were buying our music, wearing t-shirts, even getting tattoos! This is something we will all remember and hold dear for the rest of our lives. For the past ten years, we have lived a glorious fantasy. But like all fantasies, it ran the risk of being infected by reality.

"And the reality is, a life in music requires sacrifice, and more so every year. As opportunities deteriorate and competition rises, there are more and more sacrifices artists have to make in pursuit of a dream. And much as these sacrifices were ones we were more than willing to make, after time they began to distort the heart and soul of the music we were creating. As painful a decision as it was to make, we feel it is more important preserve the happiness it brought us from the beginning, than taint it with an unforgiving and unpredictable future. Our hearts still stay firmly in the music we've written over the years, but it's time for another journey to begin.

"As those who have seen us live will know, we never turn down the opportunity for an encore. So in true We Are The Ocean fashion we will be playing a handful of shows over the coming months, as one last chance to celebrate the past, the present and the future. If you wanna hear songs from Cutting Our Teeth, Go Now And Live, Maybe Today, Maybe Tomorrow, Ark and the Self-Titled EP (yep, your favourite MySpace profile songs) then join us for what will be an unforgettable evening.

"It is with sadness we write this but honestly, we're excited for the future and there's still so much we have left to give. These shows will be for you who made it all possible, the fans. From the bottom of our hearts, we love you, thank you and stay posted for more announcements."

