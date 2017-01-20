Alanis Morissette's Manager Admits To Embezzling Millions

Jonathan Todd Schwartz, of Los Angeles, was charged with wire fraud and filing a false tax return and for failing to report the embezzled funds, reports Pollstar.

Schwartz admitted to stealing nearly $5 million from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014. The stolen money was listed as 'sundry/personal expenses."

Originally, Schwartz lied and claimed that he invested the money in an illegal marijuana business. With his admission of guilt, he also revealed that he stole $2.3 million from five other clients who were not named in the court documents. Read more here.