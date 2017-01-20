Big Sean Streams New Track 'Halfway Off The Balcony'

"I'm hanging halfway off the balcony," the track beings "over thinking cause my job is way more than a salary, everything around me go like I just practice alchemy, I realize when it comes to girls that chemistry means way more than anatomy."

"Halfway Off The Balcony" follows the release of the album's lead single "Bounce Back," which was released on Halloween of last year, and the song "Moves". Listen to the new track here.