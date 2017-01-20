Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP

The New EP includes songs by The 1975 ("Sex"), Julien Baker ("Sprained Ankle"), Justin Bieber ("Love Yourself"), and Sorority Noise ("Using") and can be streamed via Spotify here.

Carrabba had this to say, "I love covering great songs by great artists. These are some songs I feel very connected to right now. Enough so that I felt I had a way of making them my own in some small way."

The new EP comes as Dashboard Confessional kicked off their North American tour this week with many of the shows already sold out. Due to demand the band recently added several new dates in Nashville, a new Orange County show in Santa Ana and an additional Chicago stop.



North American Tour Dates:

01/20 Irving Plaza - New York, NY

01/21 Irving Plaza - New York, NY

01/22 The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

01/23 TLA - Philadelphia, PA

01/24 TLA - Philadelphia, PA

01/26 Bogart's Cincinnati, OH

01/27 St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

01/28 House of Blues - Chicago, IL

01/29 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

01/31 The Summit Music Hall Denver, CO

02/01 The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

02/02 The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

02/03 House of Blues - San Diego, CA

02/04 The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

02/06 The Observatory Santa Ana, CA

02/08 Marquee Theatre Tempe, AZ

02/10 Emo's - Austin, TX

02/11 House of Blues - Dallas, TX

02/12 House of Blues Houston, TX

02/13 House of Blues New Orleans, LA

02/15 Revolution Fort Lauderdale, FL

02/16 The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL

02/17 The Underground - Charlotte, NC

02/21 Basement East - Nashville, TN

02/22 Basement East - Nashville, TN

02/23 Basement East - Nashville, TN

02/26 Basement East Nashville, TN

02/28 Basement East Nashville, TN

03/01 House of Blues Chicago, IL