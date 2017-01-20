Fifth Harmony Win 'Favorite Group' at People's Choice Awards

Cabello left the superstar girl group on December 19 amidst a storm of confusion, reportedly to concentrate on other musical endeavors. The four remaining Fifth Harmony ladies--Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui--re-signed with Epic Records and Syco for a third album.

Following their performance, DJ Khaled presented Fifth Harmony with the favorite group award. It was the second year in a row the group has won the award.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears are back again, with matching wins for favorite male music artist and favorite female music artist. Both picked up other awards as well.

Country singer Blake Shelton took home a pair of awards, while Carrie Underwood and Little Big Town won trophies of their own. See the list of winners here.