Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Great Collapse'

The band has so far revealed the cover art, which was created by Adam Burke, and had these comments about the new effort, "The Great Collapse is a reflection on the current chaotic state of mankind's relationship with the world, and it's effect both outward and inward.

"It's a dark and unsettling record that encapsulates a variety of approaches to aggressive music, and a definite expansion of our capabilities as a band. Music is on the way.

"This is the strongest record in our catalog. We can't wait to show you. Thank you all for your continued support, and we'll see you on the road soon."