Jack Russell's Great White Release 'Sign Of The Times' Video

The band's namesake had the following to say about the inspiration for the new song, "I got the idea for 'Sign Of The Times' while sitting at an airport waiting for a plane.

"I was looking around people watching and after a few minutes it came to me that almost everyone was staring into their device of choice. I felt sad for humanity and it's loss of conversation."

The new album is set to be released next Friday, January 27th. The new "Sign Of The Times" clip can be streamed online here.