Kaleo Featured In New 'Logan' Trailer

After releasing "Way Down We Go" in 2016, the Kaleo have watched their single make its way up the Billboard Alternative Songs Chart, currently ranking No. 11.

Meanwhile, the newest film in the X-Men series earning new buzz every day. The film finds a weary Logan caring for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. Logan is due in theaters March 3, 2017. Watch the new Logan trailer followed by Kaleo's official video for "Way Down We Go" here.