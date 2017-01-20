Kid Rock To Kick Off New Season Of The Big Interview

The premiere episode for this new season of the Dan Rather hosted program is set to take place on Valentine's Day (February 14th) at 8 PM e/ 5 PM p and will feature an in-depth interview with Kid Rock.

The new season will feature 18 episodes and while the full guest roster has not yet been revealed, the network did say that it will include ZZ Top legend Billy Gibbons, former Brooks & Dunn star singer Kix Brooks as well as country icon Crystal Gayle. Check out a teaser video for the new season here.