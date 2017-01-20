Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour

The country music stars will be releasing their new studio effort, entitled "Heart Break," on June 9th and will be launching a world tour in support of it that will visit six countries.

Hillary Scott had this to say about the new album, "We knew right away that we had to name this album after a track that is a play on the word 'heartbreak.' It's all about those personal growths everyone goes through and it was liberating to get back in the studio with Charles and Dave to intertwine those feelings into the recording process," said Hillary Scott. "I feel like we've reemerged stronger than ever and I can't wait to share more music!"

The band has released a lyric video for the new single "You Look Good," that also gives fans a look behind the scenes at the making of the track. Check out the video here.

Charles Kelley had these comments about the song, "There's also something contagious about the chorus that will be perfect in our live shows this year. We knew after the time off that we wanted to get back out on the road in a big way. We couldn't be more ready to get back out there with the fans and hopefully make a few new ones too."

They have revealed the routing for their upcoming tour with dates and venues still to be announced.

You Look Good World Tour North American Leg Routing:

Bakersfield, CA

Mountain View, CA

Sacramento, CA

Albuquerque, NM

Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles, CA

Chula Vista, CA

Charlotte, NC

Raleigh, NC

VA Beach, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Washington DC

Cincinnati, OH

Toronto, CAN

Detroit, MI

Indianapolis, IN

New York, NY

Cleveland, OH

Hartford, CT

Gilford, NH

Jacksonville, FL

Tampa, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Detroit Lakes, MN

Omaha, NE

Rogers, AR

Darien Center, NY

Holmdel, NJ

Boston, MA

Columbia, MD

Kansas City, MO

St. Louis, MO

Chicago, IL

Austin, TX

Houston, TX

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Salt Lake City, UT

Boise, ID

Puyallup, WA

Portland, OR

Atlanta, GA

Nashville, TN