Metallica's Moth Into Flame Has Unexpected Inspiration

In an interview with Faster Louder he explained: "Prioritizing family is the most important thing. We all have children, we all acknowledge we need to hang out with our families and children to keep us sane.

"We set it up so we have a really good balance of band time and family time, and when we go out on the road, we're not out for more than a couple of weeks at a time, and that allows us to put in a good chunk of family time and a good chunk of band time and tour and play shows."

Metallica's track 'Moth Into Flame' was inspired by the sad passing of British singer Amy Winehouse and written regarding the pitfalls of fame. He continued: "With Amy Winehouse, I saw the documentary, my take on that was, from the beginning she didn't have a very good support group." Read more here.