Quincy Jones' Michael Jackson Lawsuit Moving Forward

A judge in the case denied a summary judgment, so the lawsuit will go to trial beginning February 21. The allegations were first made in 2013 when Jones sued Sony Entertainment and MJJ Productions (controlled by the Jackson estate) and claimed that the legendary producer's contributions were remixed to cut him out of the profits.

The music from the film This is It and a reissue of Bad are the subjects of the suit. MJJ lawyer Zia Modabber said this is a breach of contract claim falsely entered as a royalty dispute, but the judge dismissed that opinion. Read more here.