Singled Out: Chris Green's Once Forgotten

My computer is a vast sea of tiny ideas, licks, voice memos, and ditties. When I'm feeling uninspired I surf through it and look for something that might put me on the path to a strong idea that may blossom into a full song. On this one occasion while looking for ideas, I came across an entire tune that had been demoed. I couldn't remember a single thing about writing it and sat there listening to the 6 minute progressive opus in amazement that I had no memory of its creation. So I named it Once Forgotten. By checking the date on the Logic session and checking it against my emails for ideas on where I might have been around that time, I realized it'd been written on a day I'd flown from the UK to the US. The penny dropped, around that time I had been going through a phase of writing tunes solely on my laptop. Programming the drums and bass, then writing the guitar parts in my head, working them out on the computer keyboard, and using a guitar synth sound to represent the guitar melody. So the entire song was written without a guitar in my hand. I actually have a bunch of tunes like that. Now, I'm a little prone to a few glasses of wine when I fly, so the chances are that I wrote this while downing a few mini bottles of red, passing out, then forgetting all about it. Very unorthodox way of writing, but it totally gets me out of thinking in boxes and scale shapes. This way there are no boundaries and I don't feel 'boxed in', until it comes time to learn it on a guitar, then it's a pain in the neck. I had to change some of the melodies because I couldn't physically play them on the guitar. It was however, the 1st attempt at writing what I call 'storyboard' music, where none of the sections really repeat. It's as progressive as it gets for me really, 6 minutes of non repeating passages. It actually takes a lot for me to play and remember this tune. But the end result is a real musical journey.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!