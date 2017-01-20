The Bellamy Brothers Launching World Tour

David and Howard Bellamy leave this week to criss-cross the globe and celebrate their 25th Anniversary of their own record label, Bellamy Brothers Records, which licenses products in more than 30 countries.

The duo's upcoming performance in Singapore also resulted in another licensing deal with EQ Music and Media for their 40 Years: The Album, a compilation of past hits and new songs that encompasses "Let Your Love Flow," "Redneck Girl" and "If I Said You Have a Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)" and 20 new songs.

The Bellamy Brothers wrapped up 2016 with television, radio, print and online features, including performances and appearances on "Fox & Friends," "PBS Metro Focus," SiriusXM's Prime Country, "Celebrity Page," "Good Day New York," Fox News Radio, as well as features on DoYouRemember.com and a 4-page spread in Closer Weekly.

Howard and David Bellamy have created one of the most successful careers in the history of country music with 27 Top 10 and 14 No. 1 singles among a catalog that includes "Let Your Love Flow," "If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)," "Redneck Girl," "Old Hippie," and "Kids Of The Baby Boom."

But, that only tells a mere fraction of the story of The Bellamy Brothers. A close look at their concert schedules over the past two decades reveals one of the most global careers in the history of country music. The duo has taken their music to a wide variety of countries across the world over the years - including stops in Germany, Norway, and Sweden.

"We have been very blessed to have taken our music to a lot of venues and destinations that have always surprised us," said Howard Bellamy. "Regardless of where we might be, what makes each night special is that relationship with the fans, and getting to hear them sing along. After all," he reasons, 'Redneck Girls' are everywhere.

Bellamy Brothers On Tour:

Jan. 20 Emirates Golf Course - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Jan. 23 Kallang Theater - Singapore, Singapore

Jan. 27 Schützenhaus Albisgüetli - Zürich, Switzerland

Jan. 28 Schützenhaus Albisgüetli - Zürich, Switzerland

Feb. 01 Armagh City Hotel - Armagh, Ireland

Feb. 02 Armagh City Hotel - Armagh, Ireland

Feb. 04 Country Dance Sports Hall - Torshavn, Faroe Islands

Feb. 11 Effingham Performance Center - Effingham, Ill.

Feb. 12 The Capitol Theatre - Wheeling, W.V.

Feb. 17 Llano Grande Resort & Country Club - Center, Texas

Feb. 18 The Pines Theater - Lufkin, Texas

Feb. 24 Farm Night BBQ in Temple Terrace - Temple Terrace, Fla.

March 02 World Champion BBQ Cookoff - Houston, Texas

March 04 Orange Blossom Opry - Weirsdale, Fla.

March 06 The Strawberry Festival - Plant City, Fla.

March 10 Wilkes Community College - Wilkesboro, N.C.

March 11 Mill Town Music Hall - Bremen, Ga.

March 17 Renfro Valley Entertainment Center/New Barn Theater - Mount Vernon, Ky.

March 18 Red Barn Convention Center - Winchester, Ohio

March 24 Medina Ballroom - Hamel, Minn.

March 30 Cherokee Casino/Lee Creek Tavern - Roland, Okla.

March 31 Heritage Hall - Paris, Texas

April 01 Second Annual River Oaks Music Festival - Del Valle, Texas

April 08 The Roundup Beer Garden/Outdoor Music Venue - Boerne, Texas

April 21 Sonrisas Trails - Boots, Buckles & Pearls - San Angelo, Texas

April 22 7 Clans Paradise Casino - Red Rock, Okla.

April 28 Wharton County Youth Fair - Wharton, Texas

April 29 Hunt County Fair & Livestock Show Hunt County Fairgrounds - Greenville, Texas

May 04 Brauntex Theatre - New Braunfels, Texas

May 05 Main Street Crossing - Tomball, Texas

May 11 Alaska Police Officers Assoc. Eagan Civic & Convention Center - Anchorage, Alaska

May 12 Alaska Police Officers Assoc. Kenai High School - Kenai, Alaska

May 14 Alaska Police Officers Assoc. Carlson Center - Fairbanks, Alaska

May 16 Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall - Juneau, Alaska

May 20 Schoepf's BBQ - Belton, Texas

May 31 Dick Clark's American Bandstand Theater - Branson, Mo.

June 03 The Chute - Baytown, Texas

June 10 Chisholm Trail Roundup Lockhart Municipal Park - Lockhart, Texas

June 17 Golden Nugget Biloxi-Grand Ballroom - Biloxi, Miss.

June 24 Meramec Music Theatre - Steelville, Mo.

June 29 Rollie's - Sauk Rapids, Minn.

June 30 Linn County Fair - Central City, Iowa

July 08 Lake Striker Marina-Concert Field - Reklaw, Texas

July 14 Blue Gate Theater - Shipshewana, Ind.

July 15 Blue Gate Theater - Shipshewana, Ind.

July 20 Franklin County Fair - Hampton, Iowa

July 23 Cheyenne Frontier Days -- Cheyenne, Wyo.

Aug 05 I-Bar Ranch-Concert Series - Gunnison, Colo.

Aug 10 Erie County Fair - Hamburg, N.Y.

Sep 02 Coyote Concert Series Western Texas Coliseum - Snyder, Texas

Sep 22 Stadthall Enns - Enns, Austria

Sep 23 Schupfart Festival -- Schupfart, Switzerland

Sep 29 Comal County Fair - New Braunfels, Texas

Sep 30 Dorsey Doe - Conroe, Texas

Oct 13 Anderson Music Hall - Hiawassee, Ga.

Oct.27 Heber Valley Western Music & Cowboy Poetry Gathering - Heber City, Utah

Oct. 28 Stephens Performing Arts Center - Pocatello, Idaho

Nov 10 Peppermill Concert Hall - Wendover, Nev.

Nov. 12 Sevier Valley Center Theatre Snow College - Richfield, Utah

Nov. 17 Country Tonite Theatre - Pigeon Forge, Tenn.