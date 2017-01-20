|
The Bellamy Brothers Launching World Tour
.
(Webster) The Bellamy Brothers will be embarking on their 2017 World Tour in Dubai, Singapore, Switzerland, Ireland and Faroe Islands followed by an extensive North American trek. David and Howard Bellamy leave this week to criss-cross the globe and celebrate their 25th Anniversary of their own record label, Bellamy Brothers Records, which licenses products in more than 30 countries. The duo's upcoming performance in Singapore also resulted in another licensing deal with EQ Music and Media for their 40 Years: The Album, a compilation of past hits and new songs that encompasses "Let Your Love Flow," "Redneck Girl" and "If I Said You Have a Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)" and 20 new songs. The Bellamy Brothers wrapped up 2016 with television, radio, print and online features, including performances and appearances on "Fox & Friends," "PBS Metro Focus," SiriusXM's Prime Country, "Celebrity Page," "Good Day New York," Fox News Radio, as well as features on DoYouRemember.com and a 4-page spread in Closer Weekly. Howard and David Bellamy have created one of the most successful careers in the history of country music with 27 Top 10 and 14 No. 1 singles among a catalog that includes "Let Your Love Flow," "If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)," "Redneck Girl," "Old Hippie," and "Kids Of The Baby Boom." But, that only tells a mere fraction of the story of The Bellamy Brothers. A close look at their concert schedules over the past two decades reveals one of the most global careers in the history of country music. The duo has taken their music to a wide variety of countries across the world over the years - including stops in Germany, Norway, and Sweden. "We have been very blessed to have taken our music to a lot of venues and destinations that have always surprised us," said Howard Bellamy. "Regardless of where we might be, what makes each night special is that relationship with the fans, and getting to hear them sing along. After all," he reasons, 'Redneck Girls' are everywhere. Bellamy Brothers On Tour:
Bellamy Brothers On Tour:
Webster submitted this story.
