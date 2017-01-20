Train Announce Massive North American Tour

The Play That Song Tour will begin on May 12th in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will conclude on July 15th in George, WA at the Gorge Amphitheater.

The band has recruited O.A.R and Natasha Bedingfield to support them on the trek. The new album, "a girl a bottle a boat," will be hitting stores next Friday, January 27th.

Train Play That Song Tour Dates:

05/12 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

05/14 - San Diego, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre

05/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

05/17 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Casino

05/19 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

05/20 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheatre

05/21 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

05/22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

05/24 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

05/26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/27 - West Palm Beach, FL - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

05/28 - Jacksonville, FL - TBD

05/30 - New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere Music at Champion's Square

05/31 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

06/02 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

06/03 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

06/04 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06/06 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

06/08 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

06/09 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Music Center

06/10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

06/11 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

06/13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Arena

06/14 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre

06/16 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

06/17 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

06/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/20 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

06/21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

06/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

06/24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

06/25 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

06/29 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center

06/30 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

07/01 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

07/03* - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

07/04 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

07/06 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

07/08 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/09 - Stateline, NV - Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

07/11 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

07/13 - Boise, ID - Idaho Center Amphitheatre

07/14 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

07/15 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheater