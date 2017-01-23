6lack Talks Rise To Fame With Free 6LACK

'It's just kind of weird to observe people and see how they move," he said. "I just try to make sure I inject myself with lines that make people think like 'Yo, I feel what he's talking about.'"

6lack has been recording since 2011, when he dropped out of college to pursue his musical talents. He grew up as a battle rapper, but decided to take a more song-oriented direction.

'Just being super engaged in battle rapping like I was," he said, 'I obviously kind of saw where battle rappers ended up and how there was always this wall of 'Okay, he's a great rapper but can he make a song?' I was just like I need to figure out how to make a song before I expire or something happens where people are just like he's a great rapper but I don't really want to listen to his music. I took what I learned from battle rap and just applied it to R&B."

'It's so easy to compare sounds and topics and stuff like that but I feel like what separates anybody from everybody is just who you are," 6lack remarked. 'At the end of the day, I'm me and nobody can be me. I'm not trying to be anybody else' I don't ask for much. All I want to do is work. All I've ever said is let me pay the bills, let me bring something new to this and they just couldn't understand how."