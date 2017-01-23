Chelsea Grin Stream New Song and Announce American Tour

The group is releasing a new digital deluxe edition of their latest album "Self Inflicted" on January 27th which will include two new songs "American Dream" and "Avidus" and are streaming the former here.

They also announced their spring tour which will include Ice Nine Kills, Gideon, and Enterprise Earth. The trek will be kicking off on March 21st in Spokane, WA at The Pin.

Chelsea Grin Tour Dates:

3/21 Spokane, WA - The Pin

3/22 Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

3/24 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

3/23 Portland, OR - Analog Theater

3/25 San Diego, CA - SOMA

3/26 Pomona, CA - Glass House

3/28 Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

3/30 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

3/31 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

4/2 St. Louis, MO - Firebird

4/4 Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

4/5 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

4/6 Detroit, MI - The Shelter

4/7 Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

4/8 Toronto, ON - The Hard Luck

4/9 Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

4/11 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

4/12 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

4/13 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

4/14 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

4/15 Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete's

4/16 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven

4/18 Orlando, FL - Backbooth

4/19 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

4/21 Houston, TX - Walter's Downtown

4/22 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

4/23 Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

4/25 Kansas, City, MO - Aftershock Live

4/26 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

4/28 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex