Foreigner's Lou Gramm Leads The 80s Cruise Lineup
01-23-2017
.
Lou Gramm

The 2017 edition of The 80s Cruise will be taking place next month but that hasn't stopped organizers from announcing the lineup of artists taking part in next year's installment.

The 2018 cruise will taking place in March of next year and the lineup is lead by former Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm, along with Mike + the Mechanics, Loverboy and The Tubes.

They have recruited Rick Springfield as the host and headliner. MTV VJs Mark Goodman, Nina Blackwood and Alan Hunter will be co-hosts. Additional artists include Tommy Tutone, Thomas Dolby and ex-Katrina & the Waves singer Katrina Leskanich.

This year's cruise will launch on February 18th and includes Cheap Trick, The Romantics, Survivor, Go-Go's frontwoman Belinda Carlisle, Men at Work singer Colin Hay and more. Visit the official site here.

More Lou Gramm News

