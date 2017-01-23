Heart's Nancy Wilson Teams With Prince Bandmate For New Group

The band has recorded five new original songs as well as plans for a tour early in 2017. The R&B-based Roadcase Royale arrives following news of a spring US solo tour by Heart singer Ann Wilson while the Seattle group is on hiatus.

"Heart is always evolving, changing," said Ann. "It is a living organism. Right now it's in a cocoon of metamorphosis, and we will see what emerges when the time is right."

"Roadcase Royale is a side project," explains Nancy, "and not a replacement for Heart." Stream the new song here.