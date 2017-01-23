Hellyeah Announce Spring Mini-Tour

The trek will be kicking off with a show in Amarillo at the Midnight Rodeo on March 1st and will wrap things up a week later on March 7th in Corpus Christi at Brewsters.

The outing will also include a free show in El Paso at Speaking Rock Casino (admission will be first come, first serve.) They will also be playing shows in West Lubbock and Houston.

They have also announced that they will be taking part in this year's Chicago Open Air festival which will be happing on July 14th-16th at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, IL.

Hellyeah Texas Mini-Tour Dates:

March 1, 2017 Midnight Rodeo Amarillo, TX

March 3, 2017 Speaking Rock Casino El Paso, TX

March 4, 2017 Wild West Lubbock, TX

March 5, 2017 House of Blues Chicago Houston, TX

March 7, 2017 Brewsters Corpus Christi, TX