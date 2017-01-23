Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Inaugural The Rock Brigade Podcast

The new show was launched by our friends over at Classic Rock Revisited and is hosted by CRR founder Jeb Wright along with James Rozell. In addition to Halford, the first episode also features Warrant's Robert Mason and ThundHerStruck drummer Stephanie Leigh.

They sent us these details about the episode "Halford talks in-depth about Priest's 30th anniversary release of their classic album Turbo. Robert Mason discusses the upcoming Warrant album produced by Dokken's Jeff Pilson. He also plays a fun game with Jeb and James! Stephanie Leigh closes the show debating AC/DC's best, worst and most underated albums." Stream the episode here.