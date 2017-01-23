Little Mix Releases Video For 'Touch'

Little Mix will join Ariana Grande on her upcoming North American Dangerous Woman Tour. The 36-city tour kicks off on February 2, 2017 in Phoenix, AZ and includes stops in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago.

According to a release, Glory Days has become the millennium's longest running #1 album from a girl group--an accomplishment last achieved by the Spice Girls 20 years ago. Watch "Touch" here.