Metallica Release Video Of Lang Lang Jam

The pairing delivered the debut concert appearance of the "...And Justice For All" track after teaming up in 2014 to play the tune at the 56th annual Grammy Awards.

"Loved the unique energy of performing with Lang Lang again!," said the band after the Beijing event, the second of two shows in China this past week as Metallica resumed their WorldWired tour in support of their tenth album, "Hardwired…To Self Destruct."

The project debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 with opening week sales of 291,000 equivalent album units, of which 282,000 were in traditional album sales. Watch the video clip here.