Migos Stream New Track 'What the Price'

Migos question everything's inherent price in the track, which finds Quavo, Takeoff and Offset all auto-tuned. The song features a slick beat and borrows Desiigner's machine gun effect in places.

"What's the price? What's the price?/ Prices going up, prices," the three sing on the heavily auto-tuned chorus. The track questions what people have to do to survive in a world that's increasingly asking them to give more and more. Check out the new track here.