Sikth Recording First New Album In Over A Decade

They plan to release the new album in May with the lead single and video called "No Wishbones" set to be revealed on February 10th. Frontman Mikee Goodman had this to say "We've started recording and it is sounding really vibey so far.

"This album should be a lot more aggressive than our Opacities EP on the whole. A lot of slamming grooves there, also lots of intricacy and dynamics as always."

He continues, "There is a formula in SikTh which works well. I always take the lead in the early stages and also I write all lyrics. But of course I am open to Joe Rosser, our new vocalist's melodic input later on. We have not entered that stage yet. These initial steps are me laying my ideas in, since I have a great studio set up, if I do something awesome now, it goes straight on the record. That's a great thing because as most vocalists will tell you, it's all about the vibe and feeling. It's all about the moment."