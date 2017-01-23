Slaves Stream New Song 'I'd Rather See Your Star Explode'

The new record was produced by Erik Ron (Panic! At the Disco, Set It Off) and features guest vocals from Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath), Garret Rapp (The Color Morale), and Tilian Pearson (Dance Gavin Dance).

Slaves frontman Jonny Craig had this to say about the effort, "with this album, I feel like I have the chance to be the person I was supposed to be the entire time." Stream the first single here.

The band has also announced that they will be crossing the pond in March to launch a European tour which will kick off on the 10th in Munich and conclude on the 30th in Manchester.

Slaves European Tour Dates:

March 10 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

March 11 - Circolo MU - Parma, Italy

March 12 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

March 14 - Naumanns - Leipzig, Germany

March 15 - Musik & Frieden - Berlin, Germany

March 16 - Hafenklang - Hamburg, Germany

March 17 - Luxor - Cologne, Germany

March 18 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen West, Denmark

March 20 - Sugar Factory - Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 23 - Sticky Mikes Frog Bar - Brighton, UK

March 24 - 02 Islington Academy - London, UK

March 25 - Thekla - Bristol, UK

March 27 - Mama Roux's - Birmingham, UK

March 28 - Basement - Nottingham, UK

March 29 - King Tuts - Glasgow, UK

March 30 - Sound Control - Manchester, UK