Trivium Star Leaves Group and Announces New Band

Wandtke, who joined Trivium in late 2015, had the following to say in a post entitled "I guess the rumors were true" that he published on his official website on Friday (January 20th): "Bedlem has been a project that I've been in the development stage for the past six years with my good old best friends from high school. After working with Trivium the past year, taking the world stage with them has been Eye Opening And Jaw Dropping for me. Some of the festivals we rocked were Graspop Metal Meeting (over 100,000 people), Knotfest, Louder than Life, Rock on the Range and more.

"I feel so inspired to finally release Bedlem. It's like, 'Bedlem begins' haha meaning the chaos begins because that's what Bedlem actually means but spelled with an 'a' in replacement of the second e originally called Bethlehem for the first mental hospital. We actually came up with the name 10 years ago (when we were kids in middle school playing dive bars) but we didn't actually start writing in professional studios until about 6 years in the midst of all my work for hire drumming duties like Rock Of Ages, Kill Hannah, Parabelle (original Evans Blue's vocalist), The Sammus Theory and more. I hope you get to check out our debut single which is being released in February. This current single features a bombastic display of sick riffs by my best bud Joe Brassal, and contains tons of groove power with some slightly progressive elements. Rhythmically the song starts in 11/4, the second phrases of the verse contain some 3 over 4 motifs created by the displacement of the cymbals and the song ends with some nice grouping of 5s. Vocally we have Mike Petrasek my good old buddy that has a significant tenor range but with a nice rasp and powerful sustaining voice. Obviously we are going commercial but it's still gonna be metal and it's gonna kick ass". Check out a video that Paul posted of his tracking for the new group here.