Wintersun Reveal New Album Details

The band will be releasing the record later this year and Jari Mäenpää had this to say, "Yes, you guessed it! This album is our version of Vivaldi's 'The Four Seasons', but it hasn't got anything to do with Vivaldi musically or with classical music.

"It is 100% original and solid Wintersun material! It is something new and different. Let's just say it has a bit more darker tone overall... ;)" He also announced the tracklist.

Wintersun's The Forest Seasons Tracklisting

1. Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring) 14:40

Part I The Dark Slumber

Part II The Awakening

2. The Forest That Weeps (Summer) 12:18

3. Eternal Darkness (Autumn) 14:08

Part I Haunting Darkness

Part II The Call of the Dark Dream

Part III Beyond the Infinite Universe

Part IV Death

4. Loneliness (Winter) 12:54

Total running time: 53:20