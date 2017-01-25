Carly Rae Jepsen and Nick Jonas To Perform At NHL All-Star Game

Jonas will take the stage during the second intermission, according to an NHL release. At an NHL gala on Friday night, Robin Thicke will pay tribute to his late father Alan Thicke. The evening (hosted by Jon Hamm) will also include an appearance by John Legend.

"We are pleased with the incredible lineup of entertainment that we put together for the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend," said Steve Mayer, NHL chief content officer and executive vice president.