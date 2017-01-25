|
Classic Rock Awards TV Special Premiere Announced
.
AXS TV have announced the premiere of an hour long special from 2016 Classic Rock Awards Filmed live on November 11, 2016 at the world-famous Ryogoku Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, The Classic Rock Awards 2016 is the ultimate celebration of all things rock and metal-honoring up-and-coming acts and established legends, alike, for their contributions throughout the year. The epic evening was hosted by Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine, and featured such unforgettable moments as Jeff Beck presented with The Icon award by Led Zeppelin guitar god Jimmy Page; Scorpions axe man Rudolf Schenker presenting Richie Sambora with the Classic Songwriter award; Def Leppard winning Album Of The Year; and appearances and performances by Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, Cheap Trick, and Orianthi, among others.
