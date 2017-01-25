Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Announce U.S. Tour Dates

The band, lead by former Gallows frontman Frank Carter, have announced three U.S. shows. The first one will take place at the Hi Hat in Los Angeles on February 22nd followed by a show at the famed Troubadour on the 24th.

They will then cross the country for a concert at Sunnyvale in Brooklyn on February 27th. These new shows will be followed by the previously announced music festival appearances including Rock on the Range, Welcome to Rockville, and Carolina Rebellion.

Carter had this to say, "It's been a long time coming but we are finally pleased to announce we will be playing in the USA. America is a home away from home for me and we will be doing everything in our power to hit as many states as we can this year, but to kick things off we will be playing in NYC & LA in February."

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes U.S. Dates:

Feb. 22 Los Angeles, CA The Hi Hat

Feb. 24 Los Angeles, CA The Troubadour (w/Crystal Fairy)

Feb. 27 Brooklyn, NY Sunnyvale