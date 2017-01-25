Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett Remains In Hospital Following Amputation

(Manic Music) Grim Reaper frontman Steve Grimmett remains in a South American hospital after being refused flight home when the airline disallowed him to board on Saturday evening, according to a statement we were sent. Grimmett has been battling a life-threatening condition for a week after being rushed to a local hospital in Ecuador; the singer was amidst a tour in support of Grim Reaper's latest album, Walking In The Shadows.



Grimmett's wife, Amelia Grimmett, has been updating fans around the globe of the singer's condition via the band's official Facebook page since the reports started to surface on January 14. "Last Saturday, whilst doing a gig in Ecuador, Steve was taken very ill," she noted. "He finished the gig sitting down but was transported to a local hospital immediately after the performance where they operated to remove an infection."



In an interview with Jimmy Kay of The Metal Voice this past weekend, Ms. Grimmett further detailed the situation. "The band was only ten days into a South American tour when Steve began to feel ill. He took some tablets thinking it was maybe altitude sickness. However during the early part of the band's performance, Steve's health went downhill quickly. He was taken to hospital and rushed into surgery to attempt to remove a growing infection on his foot. The following morning, they scanned him and confirmed the infection had spread. He was rushed back in to surgery and was told he would at minimum loose a few toes, worse-case scenario his foot. Additional tests were conducted and the infection had again spread. On Wednesday, a decision was made for a third operation; one that resulted in doctors removing Steve's right leg below the knee in order to stop the infection that could, if allowed to spread, take his life."



Fans have taken to social media since initial reports started to appear regarding the beloved singer. Now an official fundraising page has been created to help Steve with costs that are quickly rising. Donations can be made here.

