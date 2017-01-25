Lady Antebellum Announce Daytona 500 Concert

Lady Antebellum will appear as part of the event's pre-race concert on February 26th. It marks their third performance with the Daytona 500; they previously played the pre-race concert in 2008 and last year they performed at the inaugural Country 500 Music Festival.

All fans who purchase UNOH Fanzone / Pre-Race access for the Daytona 500 will receive access to the pre-race show and Lady Antebellum's performance. Read more here.