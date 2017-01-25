Mew Releasing New Album 'Visuals' In April

Frontman Jonas Bjerre had the following comments about the making of the new effort, "The live shows around that album saw us hit a creative peak, writing tracks on-the-road and the spark was lit.

"Breaking the normal cycle felt right and we wanted to make an album spontaneously retaining the energy we'd generated on that world tour, rather than wait the normal three or four years."

The group will be kicking off the first run of dates promoting the new album on May 17th in Amsterdam at the Paradiso and so far they have confirmed dates that run until May 27th where they will perform at the Immergut Festival in Neutrelitz, Germany.

Initial Mew 2017 Tour Dates:

05/17 Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

05/19 Point Ephemere - Paris, France

05/20 Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

05/21 Trinity - Bristol, UK

05/22 O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

05/23 Shepherds Bush Empire - London, UK

05/25 Luxor - Köln, Germany

05/26 Knust - Hamburg, Germany

05/27 Immergut Festival - Neutrelitz, Germany



Visuals Tracklisting

Nothingness and No Regrets

The Wake Of Your Life

Candy Pieces All Smeared Out

In A Better Place

Ay Ay Ay

Learn Our Crystals

Twist Quest

Shoulders

Videos

Zanzibar

Carry Me To Safety