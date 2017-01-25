Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town Lead Country LakeShake Lineup

The three-day country music event will be taking place at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on June 23rd, 24th and 25th and will feature two stages of music.

The intial lineup announcement also includes Lauren Alaina, Gary Allan, Big And Rich, Brothers Osborne, Craig Campbell, Dan + Shay, High Valley, Randy Houser, Mo Pitney, Michael Ray, Chase Rice, The Cadillac Three and William Michael Morgan, with more to be announced soon. Find more details including tickets here.