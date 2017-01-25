Neil Diamond Marking 50th Anniversary with 50-Song Release and Tour

The promotion has been leading up to some big plans in 2017: Diamond will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his hit "Solitary Man" with a 3-disc set and corresponding tour.

Neil Diamond 50 – The 50th Anniversary Collection spans five decades of success and 50 songs, curated by Diamond and accompanied by new liner notes. The collectors' set is available March 31 (which happens to be Diamond's birthday).

His 50 Tour kicks off April 7 in Fresno, California. North American dates run through August 12 in Los Angeles. Afterwards, Diamond will continue the tour in Europe. See the dates here.