Pixies Announce U.S. 'Head Carrier' Tour Dates
01-25-2017
.
Pixies

Pixies have announced that they will be following their upcoming Japanese, Australian, New Zealand and South African dates with the launch of a new U.S. tour this spring.

The veteran band will be embarking on the trek in support of their 2016 album "Head Carrier." We were sent the dates by the support act for the trek Public Access T.V. who report that things will kick off on April 21st in Pomona, Ca at the Fox Theatre and conclude on May 26th in Brooklyn.

The U.S. dates will be followed by an appearance at the British Summer Time on July 6th in London. From there the Pixies will spend the summer playing various festivals across Europe.

Public Access T.V. Live:
4/21 Pomona, CA Fox Theatre
4/22 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Open Air
4/23 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
4/25 Los Angeles, CA Ace Theatre
4/29 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory (29)
4/30 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
05/01 Austin, TX Stubbs
05/03 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
05/05 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
05/06 Covington, KY Madison Theatre
05/07 Columbus, OH Express Live Amphitheatre
05/09 Richmond, VA The National
05/11 Durham, NC Durham PAC
05/12 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/16 Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre
05/19 Boston, MA House of Blues
05/20 Boston, MA House of Blues
05/21 Boston, MA Paradise Ballroom
05/23 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory
05/24 New York, NY Webster Hall
05/26 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
07/06 London, UK British Summer Time Hyde Park

More Pixies News

Pixies Music
