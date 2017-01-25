Pixies Announce U.S. 'Head Carrier' Tour Dates

The veteran band will be embarking on the trek in support of their 2016 album "Head Carrier." We were sent the dates by the support act for the trek Public Access T.V. who report that things will kick off on April 21st in Pomona, Ca at the Fox Theatre and conclude on May 26th in Brooklyn.

The U.S. dates will be followed by an appearance at the British Summer Time on July 6th in London. From there the Pixies will spend the summer playing various festivals across Europe.

Public Access T.V. Live:

4/21 Pomona, CA Fox Theatre

4/22 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Open Air

4/23 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

4/25 Los Angeles, CA Ace Theatre

4/29 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory (29)

4/30 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

05/01 Austin, TX Stubbs

05/03 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

05/05 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

05/06 Covington, KY Madison Theatre

05/07 Columbus, OH Express Live Amphitheatre

05/09 Richmond, VA The National

05/11 Durham, NC Durham PAC

05/12 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/16 Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre

05/19 Boston, MA House of Blues

05/20 Boston, MA House of Blues

05/21 Boston, MA Paradise Ballroom

05/23 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

05/24 New York, NY Webster Hall

05/26 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

07/06 London, UK British Summer Time Hyde Park