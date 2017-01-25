Rae Sremmurd's Freestyle Over Jay Z's '99 Problems' Goes Online

During the performance, the rappers took turns improvising passages over the the beat, although Swae Lee handles most of the rhyming. In his spot, Lee spits about how Rae Sremmurd are here to stay: 'Dead on, Young Swae Lee I'm hittin' the game head-on/ And if you thought we was one hit wonders, you dead wrong."

Then Lee comes on and rhymes about boats and makes a shout out to Lil Yachty. 'We on some rockstar s—/ I rock the boat, I just got a bigger boat/ I just got a big boat like I'm Lil Boat." Watch the video here.