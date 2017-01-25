Stone Temple Pilots Defend Decision To Continue With New Singer

The DeLeo brothers discussed the decision during a recent interview on SiriusXM's Covino and Rich Show. Robert said (via Alternative Nation) "We did that [performing under another name with Talk Show], we did that.

"We [also] did Army of Anyone with Richard Patrick, and Ray Luzier on drums. That's not what this is, we want this to be Stone Temple Pilots. We want it to be the three members of Stone Temple Pilots with another singer moving forward. That's what we want to do."

Dean added, "What means more to us than honoring the past and those records, because let's face it, those songs mean a lot to a lot of people, so what means more to us, I don't want to sound selfish here, but what means more to us is the ability to evolve, to move on, to basically have a person that allows us to make more records and more music into 2025."

Robert elaborated, "It's hard sonically for Dean, Eric, and myself to not sound like Stone Temple Pilots. Why name it something different? We worked hard at creating the brand of Stone Temple Pilots. We worked long and hard, and went through a lot of things."