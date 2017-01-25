Today Is The Day's Temple Of The Morning Star Deluxe Edition Coming

The remastered album, along with never before heard bonus material, will be released as the anniversary deluxe edition on 2 CD and 2 vinyl LP formats by The End Records.

Dillinger Escape Plan's Ben Weinman had this praise, "Not only has Steve's work with Today is the Day influenced many of the progressive heavy hitting bands we love, but undoubtedly, many bands don't even realize they have been touched by his innovation."

Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta added, "Steve & Co's music has showed us that loud amps in our faces is just as good as any shrink, bottle or pill. Today Is The Day was one of the first bands that made it OK to be unique, abrasive, and aggressive before it was fashionable or marketable. They helped us realize that when you get to hear the war inside another man's head, it makes us feel a little less alone in our own wars."