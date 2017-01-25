Trace Adkins Announces New Album And Tour

Adkins will be releasing the new record, his 12th studio album, on March 31st and has revealed a lyric video for the first single "Watered Down", which can be streamed here. He had this to say about the track, "When I first heard 'Watered Down' I felt an immediate connection with what I wanted to say.

"A man comes to a point in his life where he begins to reflect on his past and what he's learned and that's what fueled this song. If you've led the kind of life I've led, at some point you have to temper your vices."

He will be launching an extensive string of tour dates on February 4th in Orlando and has so far announced dates that run until August 18th with a performance in Aberdeen, S.D.

Something's Going On Tracklisting:

"Ain't Just The Whiskey Talkin'" (Terry McBride, Brett Beavers)

"Jesus And Jones" (Tyler Farr, Jim McCormick, Casey Beathard)

"Watered Down" (Matt Jenkins, Trevor Rosen, Shane McAnally)

"Something's Going On" (Chris Cavanaugh, Mark Stephen Jones)

"If Only You Were Lonely" (Jon Coleman, Troy Johnson)

"Gonna Make You Miss Me" (Tommy Lee James, Matt Nolan, Andrew Dorff)

"I'm Gone" (Craig Campbell, Max T. Barnes)

"Country Boy Problems" (Tommy Lee James, Josh Osborne)

"Lit" (Mickey Jack Cones, Monty Criswell, Derek George)

"Still A Soldier" (Phil O'Donnell, Wade Kirby)

"Whippoorwills And Freight Trains" (Phil O'Donnell, Jeff Middleton, Brandon Kinney)

"Hang" (Lynn Hutton, Phil O'Donnell)

Trace Adkins 2017 Tour Dates:

Feb. 4 - Universal Studios - Mardi Gras Celebration, Orlando, Fla.

Feb. 25 - BlueWater Resort Amphitheater, Parker, Ariz.

Mar. 23 - Keswick Theatre, Glenside, Pa.

Mar. 24 - St. George Theatre, Staten Island, N.Y.

Mar. 25 - The Paramount, Huntington, N.Y.

Apr. 6 - Palace Theatre, Canton, Ohio

Apr. 7 - Del Lago Resort and Casino, Waterloo, N.Y.

Apr. 8 - Palace Theatre, Greensburg, Pa.

Apr. 9 - Lyric Opera House, Baltimore, Md.

Apr. 21 - Mechanics Hall, Worcester, Mass.

Apr. 22 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Hampton Beach, N.H.

Apr. 23 - State Theatre, Easton, Pa.

Apr. 27 - Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts, Orange Park, Fla.

Apr. 28 - Anderson Music Hall, Hiawassee, Ga.

Apr. 29 - Mississippi Coast Coliseum Crawfish Festival, Biloxi, Miss.

May 5 - Golden Nugget Casino, Lake Charles, La.

May 6 - University of Arkansas, Hope, Ark.

May 18 - Mayo PAC, Morristown, N.J.

May 19 - Salem Civic Center, Salem, Va.

May 20 - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Renfro Valley, Ky.

May 21 - American Music Theater, Lancaster, Pa.

May 27 - Rhythm City Casino Resort - Event Center, Davenport, Iowa

June 30 - Welk Resort & Theater, Branson, Mo.

July 1 - Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant, Okla.

July 20 - Honeywell Center, Wabash, Ind.

July 21 - CEFCU Center Stage, Peoria, Ill.

July 22 - Country Jam USA, Eau Claire, Wis.

Aug. 5 - Richland County Fair, Sidney, Mont.

Aug 18 - Brown County Fairgrounds, Aberdeen, S.D.