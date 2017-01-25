Trailer Park Boys Star Scores Viral Hit With New EDM Track

We reached out to Marc for his reaction and he shared, "It's really cool to be part of Trailer Park Boys brand and success, as I've been a fan of the show for a long time now! The support of the TPB Fan Base, as well as the EDM World, has been phenomenal in the first week - anxious to see what's ahead for 'Liquor & Whores' and we need people to continue listening to it endlessly on Spotify and sharing the link to the song!"

RJ Maine, Director of Global Operations for Tuukka's Tracks, a Globally Exclusive Label of Sony Music Entertainment adds, "This record hasn't even scratched the surface yet of where it can go. Unlike many tracks on Spotify 'Viral' Charts; Trailer Park Boys are an established brand globally thanks to their hit Netflix series and movies.

"Marc Mysterio is a multi-platinum artist and producer coming off a Top 10 global club hit, and a decade long track record of success and credibility. It's the perfect storm and recipe for a unique and rare 2017 major label success story whereas the year is otherwise set to be dominated by Sony, Warner and Universal priorities in Rag'N'Bones Man, Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga respectively. Keep your eyes on 'Liquor & Whores' not only at the Spotify and Club Level, but don't be surprised if it successfully crosses over to daytime radio!" Stream the track on Spotify here.