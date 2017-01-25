|
U2 Member Says New Album Will Be Released This Year
.
(Radio.com) U2's new album Songs of Experience will be released this year according to bassist Adam Clayton. The band will spend a good portion of the year on the road celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal album The Joshua Tree leaving the new album's status in limbo. Clayton gave an update on the project in a new interview with Rolling Stone. "We all very much feel like it needs to be the end of this year. It's not on any schedule anywhere, anything like that. "We're going to get back to that later this year and polish it off and finish it off a bit more. But we think we're there with it. It's not like the switch to do these Joshua Tree shows was because we needed a lot of time. It was just because it's pretty much in the bag." "We can still work on it throughout this year, all the little nips and tucks that we want to do," he continued. "It'll be a pleasure to get out there and play these Joshua Tree songs." Read more here.
Clayton gave an update on the project in a new interview with Rolling Stone. "We all very much feel like it needs to be the end of this year. It's not on any schedule anywhere, anything like that.
"We're going to get back to that later this year and polish it off and finish it off a bit more. But we think we're there with it. It's not like the switch to do these Joshua Tree shows was because we needed a lot of time. It was just because it's pretty much in the bag."
"We can still work on it throughout this year, all the little nips and tucks that we want to do," he continued. "It'll be a pleasure to get out there and play these Joshua Tree songs." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Stone Temple Pilots Defend Decision To Continue With New Singer
• Robert Plant Guests On New Fairport Convention Album
• Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett Remains In Hospital Following Amputation
• Dave Mustaine Reveals More Megadeth Bootcamp Details
• Mew Releasing New Album 'Visuals' In April
• Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Summer Tour
• George Harrison's 'What Is Life' Finally Gets a Music Video
• Alice In Chains Working On New Studio Album
• Pixies Announce U.S. 'Head Carrier' Tour Dates
• Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Biography Announced
• Gamma Ray Stars Release First Song From New Band The Unity
• Today Is The Day's Temple Of The Morning Star Deluxe Edition Coming
• Classic Rock Awards TV Special Premiere Announced
• Bush Have Completed Work On Their New Album
• Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Announce U.S. Tour Dates
• Arcade Fire Preview Documentary And Concert Film
• Blues Foundation Announce 33rd Annual International Blues Challenge
• Mott The Hoople's Pete Overend Watts Dead At 69
• Corey Taylor Reveals New Stone Sour Album Details
• Mastodon Preview Forthcoming Album With New Video Clips
• Trivium Bassist Confirms Band's Lineup Change
• Former Guns N' Roses Star 'Stoked' About Reunion
• The 1975 Announce North American Spring Tour
• U2 Member Says New Album Will Be Released This Year
• Trace Adkins Announces New Album And Tour
• Luke Bryan To Sing At Super Bowl, Announces New Tour Dates
• Britney Spears Biopic Trailer Released
• Lady Antebellum Announce Daytona 500 Concert
• Neil Diamond Marking 50th Anniversary with 50-Song Release and Tour
• Carly Rae Jepsen and Nick Jonas To Perform At NHL All-Star Game
• Trailer Park Boys Star Scores Viral Hit With New EDM Track
• Vanessa Carlton Announces North American Tour
• Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town Lead Country LakeShake Lineup
• Fetty Wap Releases Explicit Romantic New Track 'With You'
• Rae Sremmurd's Freestyle Over Jay Z's '99 Problems' Goes Online
• Stevie Wonder Does Impromptu Performance Of 'Superstition' With Busker
• Bebe Rexha Announces Her First Headlining Tour
• Nick Grant Talks Changes To Hip-Hop On Rap Radar Podcast
• Singled Out: Matt Hires' Don't Let Your Heart Grow Cold
• Ed Sheeran Releases 'Castle On The Hill' Video
• Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour
• Justin Bieber Says The Weeknd's Music Is 'Wack'
• Jean-Michel Jarre Announce First North American Tour
• Florida Georgia Line Team With Backstreet Boys For New Single
• Goldfrapp Stream New Single and Announce 'Silver Eye' Album
• Brantley Gilbert Says Keith Urban Saved His Life
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.