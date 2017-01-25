Vanessa Carlton Announces North American Tour

The tour is scheduled to get underway on February 22nd in Indianapolis at the Schrott Center for the PA and will be concluding on April 15th in San Juan Capistrano, CA at The Coach House.

Carlton released the "Liberman Live" album last October and will be following up with the release of the "Earlier Things Live" album on February 17th.

Vanessa Carlton Tour Dates:

02/22 Indianapolis, IN - Schrott Center for the PA

02/23 Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

02/24 Chicago, IL - City Winery - SOLD OUT

02/25 Chicago, IL - SPACE

02/26 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

02/28 Columbus, OH - Rumba CafÃ©

03/2 Stratford, ON - Masonic Hall

03/3 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

03/5 Pawling, NY - Darly's House Club

03/6 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

03/7 Northampton, MA - The Iron Horse

03/9 Bay Shore, NY - YMCA Boulton

03/10 New York, NY - City Winery

03/11 Philadelphia, PA - World CafÃ© Live

03/12 Richmond, VA - Tin Pan

03/16 Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

03/17 Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

03/18 Atlanta, GA - City Winery

03/19 Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

03/21 Birmingham, AL - WorkPlay

03/23 San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

03/24 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

03/25 Austin, TX - The Parish Room

03/30 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

04/1 Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

04/3 Denver, CO - The Soiled Dove Underground

04/6 Seattle, WA - Triple Door

04/7 Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

04/8 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

04/10 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

04/12 Los Angeles, CA - Largo

04/13 Hermosa Beach, CA - Sainte Rocke

04/14 San Diego, CA - The Casbah

04/15 San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House